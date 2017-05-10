Top 10 cities most welcoming of whiskers

If you’re a guy with scruff, you may be interested to know some cities are more welcoming of your whiskers than others. The annual list of “Most Facial Hair Friendly Cities in America” from men’s grooming leader Wahl is here, and this year a southern city is the hottest haven for the hairy.

1. Dallas

The big D is known for having some of the biggest sports fans. These Dallas devotees are also known for their follicular fortitude. For example, The Mavs ManiAACs, a beloved brood of bearded basketball fans, are one of the reasons the city jumped up two spots from last year. The city’s music scene, beard-friendly workplaces, and multiple beard and mustache clubs also didn’t hurt in achieving the title of America’s No. 1 hairy haven.

2. Atlanta

For a city that once rose from the ashes, Atlanta still smolders with style. In fact, game day grooming for its sports teams often includes extra face flair, proving you’ll find fuzz on more than peaches in the ATL.

3. Washington, D.C.

The U.S. capital’s rich facial hair history may be why the city has hovered near the top of the list for the last few years. Notable figures boasting winning whiskers include General Burnside and Abraham Lincoln, whose statue at the Lincoln Memorial proudly boasts a full beard that he likes to “reflect on” daily.

4. Minneapolis

Could infamous cold winters have something to do with abounding facial fuzz? We think this means of survival is also a statement of manly fashion in the Midwestern city once graced by late “Minneapolis sound” and facial hair icon, Prince.

5. Seattle

Built on the logging industry, the lumberjack beard never lost its touch in Seattle, making it a top 10 facial hair contender for four years running. What’s more, beards and brews naturally go together, and Seattle is known for brewing up great beer as well as its better-looking counterpart, the beard.

6. San Francisco

The capital of cultural bohemianism, San Francisco has a rich hipster culture, which all but demands a sweet ‘stache and complementary skinny jeans. The land of fog and all things fabulous is home to the Golden Gate Bridge and a gold rush of facial hair catapulting them up four spots this year.

7. Portland, Ore.

Portland may be a well-kept secret; however, it’s no secret it’s a hip and happening place boasting food trucks aplenty, coffee shops galore and facial hair for days. The largest and rapidly growing city in Oregon is rich in history, and has more bearded bicyclists per capita than any other U.S. city.

8. Detroit

Known as the heart of the American auto industry, Motor City revved up a hot 26 spots to make the top 10 list. Could this be because all good mechanics have rockin’ beards? Since this city is on the upswing with thriving arts and architecture, we think facial hair is there to stay.

9. Houston

“Houston” was the first spoken word from the moon, meaning it’s only right that Houstonians sport out-of-this-world facial hair. Speaking of sports, the city is home to six professional major league teams, and we all know athletes like to show off unique scruff — thank you, #FeartheBeard.

10. Chicago

Not all pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City means business when it comes to tall buildings and street style that’s inclusive of facial hair. With scruff becoming more widely accepted in the workplace, it’s not surprising Chi-town jumped up eight spots to make the top 10 list.

Didn’t see your city in the top 10? Check out Wahl’s complete list of “Most Facial Hair Friendly Cities” for 2017 at https://grooming.wahl.com/community/whats-new.

