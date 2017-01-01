Sparking a young audience interest in STEM with great music and apps [Video]

Classifieds Banner In The Header

Sparking a young audience interest in STEM with great music and apps

HeR Interactive partnered with the Berklee College of Music and DMI Music & Media for a songwriting contest to encourage student songwriters to create an original theme song for the new mobile game, Nancy Drew: Codes & Clues, where this modern day de-TECH-tive uses 21st century technology skills to solve a mystery. As part of the process to create a special song for this iconic character, it was important for HeR Interactive to show the use of coding, technology and STEM in today’s music creation process.


