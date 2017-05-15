How to combat water damage in your walls and ceilings

Ask any homeowner what they dread the most when it comes to home ownership, and it’s likely to involve some type of undetected water damage that could result in mold and mildew in their walls and ceilings — and the problems that follow.

Most water damage in homes is associated with pipes and appliances, especially those that are not regularly maintained. Left unchecked, resulting mold and mildew can potentially cause health problems.

Six of the most common causes of water damage include:

* Window or roof leak that causes water to run down inside the cavity of the wall or ceiling

* Gutter clog that can cause rainwater to back up into your home

* Icemaker water line to the refrigerator that leaks, causing mold in the cavity or on the surface of the wall

* Washing machine or dishwasher water hose failure that can cause mold within the wall

* Air conditioner unit clog or drip pan overflow that can cause water to run down the interior wall or ceiling

* Nail in PVC pipe that results in water leak or bursting pipes

“Homeowners need to realize that the effects of water damage in their homes aren’t always visible — and once you find them, it’s likely mold growth already has occurred and can affect everything on the wall surface and behind it,” said Anitra Mecadon, TV personality and award-winning interior designer.

There are three main ways to protect against water damage and the issues that follow:

Use drywall with extra protection for your walls and ceilings — such as moisture-, mold- and mildew-resistant PURPLE XP drywall by National Gypsum — whether you’re building a new home, or remodeling or restoring the one you have. PURPLE XP products are GREENGUARD Gold Certified for indoor air quality while aiding in the creation of healthier indoor environments.

Routinely inspect vulnerable areas to prevent water damage before it occurs. Every few months grab a flashlight and do some sleuthing under sinks, behind appliances and around windows to check for moistness, rust, kinks or damage in water lines and hoses, and a musty odor. On a regular basis have professionals check things out, especially your air conditioning unit.

Act quickly to minimize damage from water intrusion, because mildew and mold can begin to grow within 24-48 hours of water exposure.

“I don’t know a single homeowner that hasn’t had a water problem of some kind at some point in the history of living in their home,” Mecadon says. “My advice is simple — be prepared. Walls and what they’re made of are important and they’re not all the same. When you can, choose PURPLE XP drywall for performance, value and peace of mind that lasts.”

