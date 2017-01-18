Cover your employees with a plan that fits your business

There has never been a better time to explore health insurance options for your employees through the Small Business Health Options Program (SHOP) Marketplace at HealthCare.gov.

As a small business employer (generally with one to 50 employees), you want to do right by your employees, and that means making sure they have access to the health care that will keep them, and your business, healthy. Through the SHOP Marketplace, small business employers, including small non-profit employers, can find affordable, high-quality private health and dental insurance.

And, if your business enrolls in SHOP Marketplace coverage, you may have access to a tax credit worth up to 50 percent of your premium contribution (up to 35 percent for tax-exempt employers) – making it even more affordable to offer coverage.

The SHOP Marketplace also offers choice and flexibility when it comes to picking the health insurance that works for your employees and your business. You can pick one health insurance plan to offer to your employees, or you can offer your employees a choice of health plans – and still receive and pay one monthly bill. You can also decide what types of coverage to offer (health, dental or both) and whether to offer coverage to dependents. You also control how much you’d like to contribute to employee and dependent premium costs (you can contribute different amounts to employee and dependent costs). It’s your choice – you decide what works for the needs of your employees and your bottom line.

You can easily browse, apply and enroll in SHOP Marketplace coverage online at HealthCare.gov. If you have questions, SHOP Marketplace-registered agents and brokers are available to review your options and help you apply and enroll in coverage. The SHOP Call Center, 1-800-706-7893 (TTY: 771), is open and available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on weekdays to answer any questions you may have.

To enroll, find an agent or broker, or learn more about the benefits of the SHOP Marketplace, all you have to do is visit HealthCare.gov/small-business.



