4 no-fuss beauty hacks for the holiday season

With parties that keep you up past your bedtime, travel plans that keep you away from your workout regimen and a shopping list that keeps your head swimming, the holiday season can pack as much pain as pleasure some days. The diversion from your regular routine can zap your energy and confidence, leaving you with less sparkle during the time of the year that’s supposed to be the glitziest.

In fact, only one percent of respondents in a 2013 Pew Research Center survey said they actually enjoy the holiday shopping experience, which, unfortunately, is where they spend the majority of their time. By and large, what people say they care most about is spending the season with loved ones.

So how can women take time back to enjoy the holidays? They may not be able to skip their shopping and decorating duties, but they can trim back some of the time it takes to look their best and subtly nix a bit of that holiday guilt and stress. Here are some no-fuss beauty hacks that will leave women feeling confident and capable to tackle the holidays in stride.

Easy, breezy hair

Inspired by her own textured hair struggles, Grace Eleyae developed a soft and stylish cotton knit cap with a silky satin lining on the inside to help multi-tasking women protect their hair from rough fabrics and the elements while looking fashionable any time of the day – even while sleeping through the night. This satin-lined cap, called a SLAP, also features a no-slip elastic band to keep it comfortably in place all hours of the day. Women are raving about the product as the only of its kind for both function and style, saving them time, money and confidence.

Clear, dewy skin

Air travel and cooler, dry temps can leave skin dull and dehydrated. Top off your troubles with a few holiday cookies, and you’ve bought a one-way ticket to blemishville. Keeping your body hydrated can help you maintain your glow from the inside out, so keep a refillable water bottle on hand – or an insulated holiday mug for sipping a hydrating tea that will quench your body’s thirst.

Low maintenance nails

Catching those last-minute sales may mean sacrificing your regular nail routine, but having manicured nails doesn’t need to mean you actually have a fresh manicure! To keep your polish looking better, longer, reapply a layer of clear topcoat every two to three days. It will help nails keep that shiny, just-done look and prevent chipping. If the ends are starting to chip, file them down a bit to meet the color, and reapply your clear top coat. Keeping hands and cuticles moisturized and avoiding harsh soaps and hand sanitizers also can help keep nail polish intact.

Bright eyes

The summer glow may be gone and winter fatigue may have set in, but your eyes can still stay bright and youthful, open to the beauty of the season. Use a touch of light eyeshadow on the inner eyelid to lend a bright and open look. It’s a small detail that can awaken eyes beautifully and be just the tweak your daily makeup routine needs to keep things sparkling.

When racing to hit all the items on your holiday wish list, don’t let a laborious beauty routine keep you from spending your time doing what you love most – sitting back and savoring good times and everyday moments with loved ones.



